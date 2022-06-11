Annecy Screens Summer Ghost, Girl from the Other Side, Sing a Bit of Harmony Films Out of Competition

Largest animation film festival in France to be held from June 13-18

This year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival has announced that it will screen loundraw 's Summer Ghost film and Wit Studio 's The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún film outside of competition as part of the "Midnight Screenings" program. Summer Ghost will screen on June 15 and 17, and The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún will screen on June 13 and 16.

The event will also screen Yasuhiro Yoshiura and J.C. Staff 's Sing a Bit of Harmony anime film outside of competition on June 17 and 18.

Established in 1960, Annecy is the world's oldest and largest animation film festival. This year's event will run from June 13-18 in the French town of the same name.

This year's festival will screen Atsuko Ishizuka and Madhouse 's Goodbye, Don Glees! anime film and Shinya Kawatsura and david production 's The House of the Lost on the Cape film in competition in the Official Feature Films category.

The event will also screen the first episode of Shingo Natsume and Madhouse 's original science-fiction anime Sonny Boy in the TV Films category, and will screen Koji Yamamura 's Ikuta no Kita anime film in the Feature Films Contrechamp in Competition category.

Other Japanese works in competition include: Yoriko Mizushiri's "Fuan na Tai" ("Anxious Body"), Atsushi Wada's Hantō no Tori ("Bird in the Peninsula"), Honami Yano's "Honekami" ("A Bite of Bone"), and Ryō Hirano 's "KRASUE" in the Official Short Films category; and Koji Yamamura 's "Hokkyoku-Guma Suggoku Hima" ("Polar Bear Bears Boredom") in the Young Audiences Short Films category.

Masaaki Yuasa ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Japan Sinks: 2020 ) will be a Mifa (International Animation Film Market) Campus patron at this year's event and present a masterclass on June 17. He will also present a screening of his INU-OH film.

Sources: Annecy (link 2, link 3), Comic Natalie