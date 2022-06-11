Anonymous;Code Game's 5th Promo Video, 2 Prologue Videos Streamed

MAGES. began streaming two prologue videos and a fifth promotional video in the last week for the Anonymous;Code game.

The game will release on July 28 for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Kanako Itou performs the game's opening theme song "Game Over."

MAGES. president Chiyomaru Shikura had teased in October 2020 that the game might have a release for the PlayStation 5, but currently the game will release on Switch and PS4 only.

The game was originally planned for PS4 and PlayStation Vita, but MAGES. announced in 2017 that the game will also release for Nintendo Switch. MAGES. will no longer release the game on PS Vita.

The game's story begins on February 6, 2036 at 06:28:15, when New York, London, Shanghai, Moscow, and Tokyo's Shinjuku are destroyed. This happens due to a problem in 2036 when computers' timekeeping algorithms overflow, causing defense systems and military satellites to target these major cities.

Because an even bigger problem is predicted to occur in 2038, the super computer Gaia creates another Earth using its Earth simulation program. That simulated Earth confirms what would happen in 2038. However, even though no humans were born in that simulation at first, when an Arecibo message was sent to the Earth simulation, humanity came into existence.

Although the researchers were overjoyed, the people within the Earth simulator also create a super computer of their own, and an Earth simulator now exists inside the Earth simulator. The researchers now question their own existence.

The game's protagonist is a hacker named Poron Takaoka, and the game takes place in the advanced information society that has sprung up in Tokyo's Nakano district in the year 2037. According to Shikura, the player can "loop," thanks to the protagonist's ability called "Save & Load." With this ability, he hacks into God to make looping possible. Thanks to an encounter with a mysterious, unfamiliar girl named Momo, he faces the truth of the "Earth Simulator" that operates the world.

The game is the latest " Science Adventure " game after the Chaos;HEAd , Steins;Gate , Robotics;Notes , Chaos;Child , and Occultic;Nine projects. Shikura originally announced the game in 2015, and the game has seen multiple delays in its release.