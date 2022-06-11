Deadman Wonderland Duo Reveal Retropolis Scratch Manga

New battle action manga set in Kyoto launches on July 7

The July issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine revealed on Thursday that manga creator duo Jinsei Kataoka and Kazuma Kondou will launch a new manga titled Retropolis Scratch in the August issue on July 7. Kodansha will feature the manga on the August issue cover, and the first chapter will have an opening color page.

The "Kyoto × youth × tattoo battle action" manga centers on Tsukimichi Dōri, whose speciality is "running away." Instead of entering high school, he runs away to Kyoto, but what awaits him is a great mystery, a mirror world where right and left are flipped. In this world, tattoo artists take place in a battle called "Bokusenkon." Tsukimichi must now make use of his escape skills as his "best and worst" youth is about to begin.

Kodansha 's Days Neo website had listed a recruitment notice for an assistant for a new manga by the duo in April.

The duo most recently launched the "steampunk action" manga Smokin' Parade in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in August 2015, and ended the series in April 2021. Kadokawa published the 10th and final volume in July 2021. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

Kataoka and Kondou launched their 13-volume Deadman Wonderland manga in Monthly Shōnen Ace in 2006, and ended the series in July 2013. Tokyopop published the first five volumes of the manga before the company shut down its North American publishing division in 2011. Viz Media later released the series in English in North America. The manga received a 12-episode television anime adaptation in 2011, and Funimation released the series in North America on DVD in 2012, and in a Blu-ray/DVD combo package in July 2014.

The duo have also worked on the Eureka Seven manga together.

