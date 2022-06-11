×
Geinin Anime Kantoku Variety Show Special's 3 Anime Shorts Streamed

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
3 comedians direct anime shorts for variety show that aired on Saturday

Toei Animation began streaming the three anime shorts on Saturday that aired during the Geinin Anime Kantoku (Entertainer Anime Director) variety show. Fuji TV aired the variety show on June 11 at 4:30 p.m. The show centers on comedians becoming anime directors to direct an anime short.

LALANDE comedy duo member Saaya, Zoffy comedy duo member Kōhei Ueda, and the entertainer Iori each worked on an anime short by planning the short, designing the characters, checking the storyboards, deciding the cast, and attending recording sessions. Anime studios Toei Animation and Orange both animated the works.

Saaya's "DeathMAtCH: Real ni Koi wo Shiteru" short

Kōhei Ueda's "Usagi" short

Iori's "Over the Rainbow" short

The studio guests who provided commentary during the variety show included: Toshiya Miyata (Kis-My-Ft2), announcer Misato Ugaki, Satoshi Mukai from the comedy trio Panther, manga creator Reiji Yamada, and announcer Reina Osanai.

Source: Toei Animation's YouTube channel

