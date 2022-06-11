Kadokawa Games Cancels Development on Metal Max: Wild West Game

Also: Metal Max Xeno Reborn game releases on PS4, Switch, PC in English

Kadokawa Games announced on Thursday that it has canceled development on the Metal Max: Wild West PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch game. The game was slated for a release this year as the latest work in the Metal Max franchise, but Kadokawa Games stated that due to "current development circumstances" as well as other reasons it has decided to cancel development on the game. Kadokawa Games originally announced the game in 2019 as a sequel to Metal Max Xeno Reborn , but the company delayed the game from an originally planned 2020 release to 2021 and then to 2022 before this cancellation.

Relatedly, PQube began streaming a launch trailer on Friday for the Metal Max Xeno Reborn game. The game released on Friday in English for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam . The game released in Japan for PS4 and Switch in September 2020. The game is a remake of the Metal Max Xeno game.



NIS America released the Metal Max Xeno game for PS4 in North America and Europe in September 2018. Kadokawa Games released the game for PS4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in April 2018.

The first Metal Max post-apocalyptic role-playing game debuted in 1991, followed by Metal Max 2 in 1993. Atlus released one of the franchise installments, Metal Saga, in North America in 2006, but Metal Max Xeno was the first game with the Metal Max title to launch overseas.