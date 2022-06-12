Hideo Kojima Confirms New Game With Xbox Game Studios

Game developer Hideo Kojima appeared during this year's live-streamed Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase on Sunday to confirm "a special partnership" with Xbox Game Studios for a completely new game that "no one has ever experienced or seen before." Kojima said that he and Kojima Productions can finally make this game with " Microsoft 's cutting-edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend."

Kojima Productions had confirmed in October 2020 that it was developing a new project, and that it was currently seeking applications for various job positions iin its Tokyo studio. Tech news website VentureBeat reported on July 1, 2021 that Hideo Kojima and Microsoft have reached an agreement to "work out the details" for a new Xbox game. Kojima Productions announced in November that it has launched a new division dedicated to music, television, and film. The new division is located in Los Angeles, California.

Kojima then teased in January that he is "going to start a new work in earnest, and move to the next level of experimentation with a radical project" in 2022.

Kojima Productions released its Death Stranding game for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019, and released the game on PC in July 2020. The game won the Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design and Outstanding Technical Achievement awards at the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards in February 2019. Death Stranding: Director's Cut , the the PlayStation 5 version of the game, launched on September 24.

