Persona 3 Portable, 4 Golden, 5 Royal Games Head to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
posted on by Egan Loo
Available on Xbox Game Pass, with Persona 5 Royal releasing on October 21
Atlus announced during this year's live-streamed Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase on Sunday that it will make its Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal games available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The games will be available via the Xbox Game Pass service, and Persona 5 Royal's port in particular will launch on October 21.
Source: Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase
