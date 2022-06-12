News
Voice Actors Natsuki Hanae, Aoi Koga to Attend Anime Expo
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Aniplex of America announced on Wednesday its panels for the Anime Expo event. Additionally, Anime Expo announced this week that it will also host a Production I.G. USA industry panel and host manga artist Shindo L. as a Guest of Honor at the event.
Aniplex of America's panels will take place on the following dates:
-
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic Festival on July 1 at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Guests will include voice actor Aoi Koga and producer Tatsuya Ishikawa.
-
Sword Art Online 10th Anniversary Celebration on July 1 at 4:30 p.m. PDT. Guests will include voice actors Bryce Papenbrook, Cherami Leigh, Cassandra Lee Morris, Michelle Ruff, Kayli Mills, Brandon Winckler, and Anairis Quiñones.
-
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 3rd Anniversary Celebration on July 2 at 1:00 p.m. PDT. Guests will include voice actor Natsuki Hanae and producer Yuma Takahashi.
-
Disney Twisted-Wonderland Panel on July 2 at 5:30 p.m. PDT. Guests will include voice actor Natsuki Hanae.
- Fate/Grand Order 5th Anniversary Celebration on July 3 at 3:00 p.m. PDT. Guests will include second section director Kanou Yoshiki.
- Aniplex of America Industry Panel on July 3 at 5:00 p.m. PDT.
Additionally, president of Production I.G. USA Maki Terashima-Furuta will host the company's industry panel on July 1 at 6:30 p.m. PDT. Other guests at the panel will include founder of Production I.G Mitsuhisa Ishikawa. The panel will showcase the anime adaptation of Junji Ito's Uzumaki manga, two sequel mini-series from the FLCL franchise, and the Housing Complex C anime.
Fakku will host a Q&A session with adult manga author Shindo L. on July 2 at 9:30 p.m. PDT.
Anime Expo also announced on Monday that Crunchyroll will host a SPY x FAMILY panel on July 1 at 3:00 p.m. PDT. Guests will include voice actors Alex Organ, Megan Shipman, Natalie Van Sistine, and Anthony Bowling.
Sources: Press release, Anime Expo's website (link 2) (link 3)