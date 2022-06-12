×
News
Voice Actors Natsuki Hanae, Aoi Koga to Attend Anime Expo

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Anime producers Tatsuya Ishikawa, Yuma Takahashi; FGO 2nd section director Kanou Yoshiki to also attend event

Aniplex of America announced on Wednesday its panels for the Anime Expo event. Additionally, Anime Expo announced this week that it will also host a Production I.G. USA industry panel and host manga artist Shindo L. as a Guest of Honor at the event.

Aniplex of America's panels will take place on the following dates:

Additionally, president of Production I.G. USA Maki Terashima-Furuta will host the company's industry panel on July 1 at 6:30 p.m. PDT. Other guests at the panel will include founder of Production I.G Mitsuhisa Ishikawa. The panel will showcase the anime adaptation of Junji Ito's Uzumaki manga, two sequel mini-series from the FLCL franchise, and the Housing Complex C anime.

Fakku will host a Q&A session with adult manga author Shindo L. on July 2 at 9:30 p.m. PDT.

Anime Expo also announced on Monday that Crunchyroll will host a SPY x FAMILY panel on July 1 at 3:00 p.m. PDT. Guests will include voice actors Alex Organ, Megan Shipman, Natalie Van Sistine, and Anthony Bowling.

