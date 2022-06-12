Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad Manga Goes on Hiatus for Author's Childbirth

The July issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Friend magazine revealed on Monday that Yuu Saiki 's Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad ( Yamaguchi-kun wa Warukunai ) manga will go on hiatus due to the author giving birth. Kodansha will reveal the manga's return date and the release date for the eighth volume at a later time.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the manga:

Shy Satsuki Shinohara's plan for a big high school debut are almost ruined by a pervert on the train, but she's saved by none other than the "gangster" student in her class, Yamaguchi-kun. He's already got a bad rap with the other students, and though Satsuki tries to approach him, he seems to always weasel out of her grasp. But she's not one to let a challenge daunt her, and she's out to prove that Yamaguchi-kun is so much more than he's cracked up to be.

Saiki launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in 2019, and Kodansha published the manga's seventh volume on Monday. Kodansha USA Publishing will release the sixth volume in English digitally on Tuesday.

