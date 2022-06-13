Capcom's Exoprimal Game Unveils Gameplay Trailer

Game will have 3 closed beta tests in July-August

CAPCOM unveiled a new trailer for its Exoprimal team-based action game during its CAPCOM Showcase stream on Monday. The video, available in English and Japanese, shows gameplay footage, and also reveals the game's upcoming closed beta schedule.

English trailer:



Japanese trailer:



The game will have three closed beta tests through steam on July 11, July 25, and August 7. Players can apply for the closed beta through the game's website.

Set in the near-future of 2040, Exoprimal casts players as soldiers armed with powered armor exosuits fighting against waves of dinosaurs, who come to our world through portals known as "vortexes." The artificial intelligence Leviathan is able to predict where vortexes will emerge, and will guide players throughout the game. Players have to stem the tide of a variety of rampaging dinosaurs, and can take on different roles in combat depending on their exosuit, which they can switch out of freely even while in combat.

CAPCOM revealed the game earlier this year on March 10. The game will debut for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2023.