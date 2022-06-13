Dr. Stone: Ryusui 1-Hour Anime Special's Promo Video Streamed; Manga's New Chapter Dated

New 1-shot manga launches in Japan on July 4

The official website for the Dr. Stone anime revealed a promotional video on Sunday for the Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special that will air on July 10 at 7:00 p.m. on Tokyo MX and BS11 . The special will 60 minutes long. The website also revealed a visual for the special.

Additionally, the franchise's Twitter account revealed on Sunday that the previously announced special new chapter for the Dr. Stone manga will launch in this year's 31st issue of Weekly Shonen Jump on July 4. The 30th issue of the magazine will reveal other details such as the page count on June 27.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series on March 7. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

The manga's 26th and final volume will ship on July 4. A fanbook will then ship in Japan in August.

Shūhei Matsushita ( DEEMO Memorial Keys ) is replacing Shinya Iino to direct the Dr. Stone: Ryusui special at returning studio TMS Entertainment . Yuichiro Kido is returning as well to write and oversee the series scripts, and Yuko Iwasa is returning as the character designer.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The anime debuted on Toonami in May 2021.

The anime will get a third season that will premiere in 2023.

