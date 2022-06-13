Fantasy Earth Zero Game Ends Service After 15 Years

PC MMORPG ends service on September 28

The official website for the Fantasy Earth Zero PC game announced on Monday that the game will end service after 15 years on September 28 at 3:00 p.m. JST. Sales of in-game Orb currency will end on August 24. Orbs must be used before service ends, and customers will not receive refunds.

The game launched in Japan in February 2006. Square Enix released the game with Gamepot as a free title in North America in May 2010. Service ended in North America in March 2011.

Puraguru (now Vanillaware) and Multiterm originally developed the game under the title Fantasy Earth: The Ring of Dominion . Square Enix originally released it under its PlayOnline service as a paid title.

Square Enix described the game:

In Fantasy Earth Zero, an era of peace ironically brings about war, which causes trivial disputes of the past to evolve into full-blown battles, throwing the world of Melpharia into chaos. Kingdoms are created and destroyed over the years while their inhabitants fight for control of powerful crystals spread throughout the land. These crystals are the origins of everything in the world and their power can be used for transformations, healing, and more, making them invaluable.

Fantasy Earth Zero is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) featuring player vs. environment and player vs. player elements. The game features various classes, kingdoms, and a soundtrack by Hitoshi Sakamoto ( Final Fantasy Tactics, Final Fantasy XII ).

Source: Fantasy Earth Zero game's website and Twitter account via Hachima Kikо̄