Persona 3 Portable, 4 Golden, 5 Royal Games Also Listed for Steam, PS5

Games heading to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Video game news website Eurogamer reported on Monday that a press release shared with them states that Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal games are also listed for a release on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam . There are no release dates listed. Eurogamer did not specify further details regarding the press release.

Atlus announced during this year's live-streamed Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase on Sunday that it will make its Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal games available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The games will be available via the Xbox Game Pass service, and Persona 5 Royal's port in particular will launch on October 21.

Source: Eurogamer (Ed Nightingale) via Hachima Kikо̄