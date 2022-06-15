Cross Infinite World Licenses The Saint's Belated Happiness, Surviving in Another World as a Villainess Fox Girl!, More Light Novels

Also: The Strongest Knight is Actually a Cross-Dressing Noblewoman?!

Cross Infinite World announced this week that it has licensed three light novel series. The company also revealed a new audiobook release:

Title: The Saint's Belated Happiness: Newly Single, Now Living with the Demon Prince light novel

Creators: Hari Garasumachi (author), Yotsuba Hanada (artist)

Release Date: September 16 (digital)

Synopsis: Saint Marialite can't believe her ears when her fiancé, the crown prince, breaks off their engagement due to her age. She doesn't let that get her down, though; considering the hardship she has endured over the past few years, her mental fortitude allows her to calmly accept the prince's decision and return home. However, when she gets there, she finds…a boy with horns?! The demon prince grows at an unbelievable speed, and in no time at all, he falls head over heels in love with Marialite. Now, he's determined to bring her back to his own country! What might bloom between the easygoing saint and the naïve demon prince in this romantic fantasy?



Title: Surviving in Another World as a Villainess Fox Girl! light novel

Creators: Riia Ai (author), Mucha (artist)

Release Date: September 30 (digital)

Synopsis: After being reincarnated as the villainess of her favorite fantasy otome game, Claire realizes she has to act fast to save her twin sister and favorite character from falling in love because she's cursed to literally die of a broken heart! But that won't be easy when another reincarnate and a big fan of the fox twins is determined to save Miku—by making her fall in love with him instead! Which reincarnate will succeed in giving this silver-furred fox girl her happy ending: her sister the villainess or the main hero who wants to make her his waifu?! Will they end up working together to prevent innocent Miku from falling in love with one of the other five eligible bachelors and meeting her inevitable demise?



Title: The Strongest Knight is Actually a Cross-Dressing Noblewoman?! light novel

Creators: Iota Aiue (author), Hakuseki (artist)

Release Date: October 31 (digital)

Synopsis: Bernstein, the daughter of a marquess but christened as a boy, attends an all-boys military academy. A knight of idol status, she must hide her gender from everyone—even her friends—to graduate. But she dreams of establishing an order of female knights in a kingdom where knights are exclusively male, hoping that one day she'll be able to openly serve her nation with honor. When a monster appears, taking down knight after knight, Bernstein sets out to accomplish what no man has done before: vanquish a beast of legend and earn her place in history!



Title: So You Want to Live the Slow Life? A Guide to Life in the Beastly Wild audiobook

Creators: Fuurou (author), Yuki Nekozuki (artist), Brian Nishii (narrator)

Release Date: July 5 (digital)

Synopsis: Mikura Moriya expected a quiet and peaceful life in the forest when he inherited his great-grandfather's house and enormous orchard. Someone had to keep the family business running, so he quit his job and decided to live off the land. But the house isn't in any old forest...it's deep in the Beastly Wilds, an area off-limits to most humans. For the Wilds are home to the Beastfolk—neither human nor animal, but something in between.



