Digimon Survive Game Gets English Trailer

Game launches worldwide on July 29

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming an English trailer on Wednesday for the Digimon Survive hybrid visual novel and tactical role-playing game. The video previews the game's characters, story, and gameplay:

The game will ship for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on July 28, and for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam worldwide on July 29.

The game was previously announced as slated for release this year for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam . The game will also be compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game was originally slated to launch in the West for in 2019 but was delayed to 2020. Bandai Namco Entertainment then delayed the game from 2020 to 2021 "due to the effects of current world events," before the latest delay to this year.

In the game's story, Takuma Momosuka is suddenly transported to a dangerous other world where brutal creatures lurk. Takuma is a second-year junior high school student, and his partner is Agumon.

The conversational parts of the game will be like anime scenes and will feature 2D illustrations. The development of the story and evolution during battle will vary depending on players' choices. In the exploration parts of the game, the keys to the story are scattered around the field, and players will investigate various points of interest. In the battle parts of the game, players will participate in strategy game-style Digimon battles on grid-based fields. Actions will require energy, and players will need to manage its use to win.

Bandai Namco Entertainment producer Kazumasa Habu revealed in a December 2017 interview that a new Digimon Story game was in the works for PS4. The latest game in the series, Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth - Hacker's Memory , shipped in Japan in December 2017 and in the West in January 2018. The game is available for PS4 and PlayStation Vita, but was developed for PS Vita using the previous Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth game as a base.

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.