Gran Turismo Racing Games' Live-Action Film Opens in August 2023

District 9's Neill Blomkamp helms film 'based on a true story' about gamer-turned-pro-racer

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Tuesday that Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions have set the opening date for the planned live-action film based on Polyphony Digital's Gran Turismo racing simulator games as August 11, 2023. Neill Blomkamp ( District 9 ) is directing the film.

Deadline describes the film as follows:

Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver.

Columbia Pictures is developing the film. Jason Hall ( American Sniper ) is penning the script. Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions are producers alongside Doug Belgrad and Dana Brunetti.

Sony first launched the project to develop the racing simulator series into a film in 2013. At that time, Fifty Shades of Grey producers Mike De Luca and Dana Brunetti were producing the project, with Sony executives Elizabeth Cantillon, DeVon Franklin, and Hannah Minghella also involved.

The racing simulation franchise debuted on the original PlayStation console in 1997 and has since sold 85 million copies. The most recent title, Gran Turismo 7 , shipped for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 4.

Nissan and Sony Interactive Entertainment previously produced the GT Academy program that took Gran Turismo players and provided them an opportunity to become real-life professional racers. The series produced a number of successful drivers during its 2008 to 2016 run.

Source: Deadline (Justin Kroll, Patrick Hipes) via Otakomu