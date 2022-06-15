Murai in Love Romantic Comedy Manga Gets Anime

The official Twitter account for Junta Shima 's Murai in Love ( Murai no Koi ) manga announced on Wednesday that the manga is inspiring an anime. The announcement did not reveal the format or debut date for the anime.

The manga centers on the titular Murai, an unassuming high school boy who confesses his love for the teacher Tanaka, a woman who is a fan of otome games for girls. When Tanaka curtly refuses Murai's advances, Murai returns the next day a changed man: new hair, new style, all emulating Tanaka's favorite character from an otome game. Now Murai sets out on his quest to be Tanaka's dream man.

Shima launched the manga in the Line manga service under Kadokawa 's Gene Line label in June 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on Wednesday.

The manga inspired a live-action series that ran for eight episodes on TBS from April 6 to May 25.

Source: Murai no Koi manga's Twitter account