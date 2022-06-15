×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 12-18

posted on by Alex Mateo
Sk8 the Infinity, Hetalia World Stars anime; The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring, X-Gender manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
El-Hazard: The Wanderers Collection BDPlease Nozomi Entertainment US$59.99 June 14
Hetalia World Stars BDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$34.98 June 14
Kitty's Vault Klassic Volume 2 BD (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork Kitty Media US$29.99 June 14
Naruto Set 7 BDPlease Viz Media US$29.98 June 14
Sailor Moon Season 1 BDPlease Viz Media US$49.99 June 14
Sk8 the Infinity BDPlease Aniplex of America US$149.98 June 14
Student Council's Discretion Seasons 1-2 BDsPlease Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 each June 14

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bakemonogatari GN 14Please Vertical US$12.95 June 14
Black or White GN 4Cite Viz Media US$12.99 June 14
Call of the Night GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$9.99 June 14
DARLING in the FRANXX Omnibus GN 2Please Seven Seas US$19.99 June 14
Deadpool: Samurai GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 14
Do You Like Big Girls? GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 14
Fangirl GN 2Please Viz Media US$16.99 June 14
The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 14
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 14Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 14
I Can't Believe I Slept With You! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 14
I'm the Hero, But the Demon Lord's Also Me GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 14
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 17Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 14
Komi Can't Communicate GN 19Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 14
Marvel's Secret Reverse GNPlease Viz Media US$16.99 June 14
Peach Boy Riverside GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 14
Penguin & House GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 14
Puppy Love GNPlease Tokyopop US$14.99 June 14
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 13Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 14
The Rising of the Shield Hero GN 18Please One Peace US$11.95 June 14
Rosen Blood GN 18Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 14
Sakamoto Days GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 14
Summer Time Rendering GNs 2-3Please Udon Entertainment US$19.99 each June 14
Summer Time Rendering GNs 1-3 (hardcover)Please Udon Entertainment US$24.99 each June 14
A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 14
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 14
Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 14
X-Gender GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 14
Yakuza Lover GN 5Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 14
Yakuza Reincarnation GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 14

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Call of the Night GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 14
Deadpool: Samurai GN 2Cite Viz Media US$6.99 June 14
The Emperor's Lady-in-Waiting is Wanted as a Bride GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 15
The Engagement of Marielle Clarac GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 15
The Fable GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 14
Fangirl GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 14
The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 14
Giant Killing GN 31Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 14
Golden Gold GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 14
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 16Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 14
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 15
I Can't Believe I Slept With You! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 14
Komi Can't Communicate GN 19Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 14
Marvel's Secret Reverse GNPlease Viz Media US$11.99 June 14
Police in a Pod GN 13Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 14
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 13Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 14
Rosen Blood GN 18Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 14
Sakamoto Days GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 14
Such a Treacherous Piano Sonata GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 14
Spriggan: Deluxe Edition GN 14Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 16
A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 14
This Vampire Won't Give Up! GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 14
Tokyo Revengers GN 26Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 14
Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 14
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 14
X-Gender GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 14
Yakuza Lover GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 14
Yakuza Reincarnation GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 14
Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 14

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 14

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 15
Cooking with Wild Game Novel 17Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 13
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 17AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 June 16
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary SquireNovel 5Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 17
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 16
Slayers Novel 14Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 15

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Horgihugh and Friends Switch gamePlease Aksys Games US$29.99 June 16
Overlord: Escape From Nazarick Switch, PC gameCite Kadokawa US$29.99 June 16

follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 5-11
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives