News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 12-18
posted on by Alex Mateo
Sk8 the Infinity, Hetalia World Stars anime; The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring, X-Gender manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|El-Hazard: The Wanderers Collection BDPlease
|Nozomi Entertainment
|US$59.99
|June 14
|Hetalia World Stars BDCite
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$34.98
|June 14
|Kitty's Vault Klassic Volume 2 BD (adult)AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|June 14
|Naruto Set 7 BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$29.98
|June 14
|Sailor Moon Season 1 BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$49.99
|June 14
|Sk8 the Infinity BDPlease
|Aniplex of America
|US$149.98
|June 14
|Student Council's Discretion Seasons 1-2 BDsPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98 each
|June 14
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bakemonogatari GN 14Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|June 14
|Black or White GN 4Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|June 14
|Call of the Night GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 14
|DARLING in the FRANXX Omnibus GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|June 14
|Deadpool: Samurai GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 14
|Do You Like Big Girls? GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 14
|Fangirl GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|June 14
|The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 14
|How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 14
|I Can't Believe I Slept With You! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 14
|I'm the Hero, But the Demon Lord's Also Me GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 14
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 14
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 14
|Marvel's Secret Reverse GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|June 14
|Peach Boy Riverside GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 14
|Penguin & House GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 14
|Puppy Love GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$14.99
|June 14
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 13Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 14
|The Rising of the Shield Hero GN 18Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|June 14
|Rosen Blood GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 14
|Sakamoto Days GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 14
|Summer Time Rendering GNs 2-3Please
|Udon Entertainment
|US$19.99 each
|June 14
|Summer Time Rendering GNs 1-3 (hardcover)Please
|Udon Entertainment
|US$24.99 each
|June 14
|A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 14
|The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 14
|Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 14
|X-Gender GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 14
|Yakuza Lover GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 14
|Yakuza Reincarnation GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 14
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Call of the Night GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 14
|Deadpool: Samurai GN 2Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 14
|The Emperor's Lady-in-Waiting is Wanted as a Bride GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 15
|The Engagement of Marielle Clarac GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 15
|The Fable GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 14
|Fangirl GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 14
|The Fiancée Chosen by the Ring GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 14
|Giant Killing GN 31Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 14
|Golden Gold GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 14
|Grand Blue Dreaming GN 16Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 14
|How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom GN 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 15
|I Can't Believe I Slept With You! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 14
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 14
|Marvel's Secret Reverse GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 14
|Police in a Pod GN 13Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 14
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 13Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 14
|Rosen Blood GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 14
|Sakamoto Days GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 14
|Such a Treacherous Piano Sonata GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 14
|Spriggan: Deluxe Edition GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 16
|A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 14
|This Vampire Won't Give Up! GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 14
|Tokyo Revengers GN 26Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 14
|Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse GN 11Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 14
|The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 14
|X-Gender GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 14
|Yakuza Lover GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 14
|Yakuza Reincarnation GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 14
|Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 14
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 14
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 15
|Cooking with Wild Game Novel 17Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 13
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 17AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 16
|Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ♀Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 17
|Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 16
|Slayers Novel 14Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 15
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Horgihugh and Friends Switch gamePlease
|Aksys Games
|US$29.99
|June 16
|Overlord: Escape From Nazarick Switch, PC gameCite
|Kadokawa
|US$29.99
|June 16