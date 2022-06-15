Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence Manga Gets TV Anime

The official Twitter account for Hazano Kazutake 's Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence ( Shiro Seijo to Kuro Bokushi ) manga announced on Thursday that the manga is getting a television anime. Kazutake shared an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

Sumie Noro ( Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo . Yuka Yamada ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid ) is in charge of series composition. Hiromi Nakagawa ( WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me ) is designing the characters.

Kodansha Comics licensed the series, and it describes the story:

Saint Cecilia is beloved by the townspeople—not only is she elegant and composed, she benevolently shares her wisdom with all who seek it. That is, until the last person has left—at which point she becomes totally hopeless! Only Pastor Lawrence, is keeping the Saint put together enough to do her duties...and though she may test him, it's all in a day's work!

Kazutake debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R magazine in April 2017. The series is also serialized in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on Thursday.

