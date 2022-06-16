Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Game's Trailer Previews Gameplay

Smartphone game gets closed beta test this year

Square Enix unveiled a new trailer for its Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis smartphone game during its "Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration" event on Thursday. The video shows gameplay footage, including the main Final Fantasy VII game and other games in the timeline, and also reveals that the game will have a closed beta test this year.

Japanese Trailer



English Trailer



Square Enix describes the game:

[Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is] a chapter-structured single player game covering the whole of the FFVII timeline - including the events of the original game and the FFVII compilation titles.

The game will feature the "entire compilation" of Final Fantasy VII , including the main game, the Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children CG film, and the three spinoff games: Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII , Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII , and Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII .

Square Enix released another smartphone game titled Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier in November 2021.