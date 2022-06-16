News
Voice Actor Subaru Kimura Diagnosed With COVID-19
posted on by Alex Mateo
Doraemon, Hypnosis Mic's Kimura had symptoms of fever, fatigue on Tuesday
Talent agency Atomic Monkey announced on Wednesday that voice actor Subaru Kimura has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Kimura had symptoms of a fever and fatigue on Tuesday night, and he tested positive on a PCR test on Wednesday. His symptoms have become mild. He is currently resting and receiving medical treatment and follow-up under the guidance of the health center.
The agency reported that there were no close contacts.
Kimura's roles include Gian in Doraemon, Ichiro Yamada in Hypnosis Mic, Aoi Todo in Jujutsu Kaisen, Satori Tendō in Haikyu!!, Shōichi Kusanagi in Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS, and Allan in Gundam Build Fighters.
Sources: Atomic Monkey, Oricon News, Subaru Kimura's Twitter account via Hachima Kikо̄