Voice Actor Subaru Kimura Diagnosed With COVID-19

Talent agency Atomic Monkey announced on Wednesday that voice actor Subaru Kimura has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Kimura had symptoms of a fever and fatigue on Tuesday night, and he tested positive on a PCR test on Wednesday. His symptoms have become mild. He is currently resting and receiving medical treatment and follow-up under the guidance of the health center.

The agency reported that there were no close contacts.

Kimura's roles include Gian in Doraemon , Ichiro Yamada in Hypnosis Mic , Aoi Todo in Jujutsu Kaisen , Satori Tendō in Haikyu!! , Shōichi Kusanagi in Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS , and Allan in Gundam Build Fighters .