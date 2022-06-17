Anime Expo Screens World Premiere of Dr. Stone: Ryusui 1-Hour Anime Special

Special will screen on July 3 at 10:00 a.m. at in-person event

The Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA) announced the schedule for this year's Anime Expo event, and it confirms that the convention will screen the world premiere of the Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special on July 3 at 10:00 a.m. in the Main Events hall.

The special will air on July 10 at 7:00 p.m. on Tokyo MX and BS11 . The special will be 60 minutes long.

Anime Expo will return as an in-person convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 1-4, 2022.

Shūhei Matsushita ( DEEMO Memorial Keys ) is replacing Shinya Iino to direct the Dr. Stone: Ryusui special at returning studio TMS Entertainment . Yuichiro Kido is returning as well to write and oversee the series scripts, and Yuko Iwasa is returning as the character designer.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime debuted on Toonami in May 2021.

The anime will get a third season that will premiere in 2023.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series on March 7. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

The manga's 26th and final volume will ship on July 4. A fanbook will then ship in Japan in August.

Source: Press release