Annecy Streams Interviews With Koji Yamamura, Honami Yano, Atsushi Wada, Ryo Hirano

Directors' works screen in competition at Annecy film festival from June 13-18

This official YouTube channel for the Annecy International Animation Film Festival began streaming interviews wih directors competing in this year's festival on Monday, including the following Japanese creators:

Koji Yamamura



The event is screening Koji Yamamura 's Ikuta no Kita anime film in the Feature Films Contrechamp in Competition category.

Honami Yano



Honami Yano's "Honekami" ("A Bite of Bone") short is screening in competition in the Official Short Films category.

Atsushi Wada



Atsushi Wada's "Hantō no Tori" ("Bird in the Peninsula") short is screening in competition in the Official Short Films category.

Ryō Hirano



Ryō Hirano 's "KRASUE" short is screening in competition in the Official Short Films category.

Established in 1960, Annecy is the world's oldest and largest animation film festival. This year's event is taking place from June 13-18 in the French town of the same name.

This year's festival is also screening Atsuko Ishizuka and Madhouse 's Goodbye, Don Glees! anime film and Shinya Kawatsura and david production 's The House of the Lost on the Cape film in competition in the Official Feature Films category.

Yoriko Mizushiri's "Fuan na Tai" ("Anxious Body") short is also screening in the Official Short Films category.