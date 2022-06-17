Burnout Syndromes Headline Crunchyroll Expo Music Festival

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that the band Burnout Syndromes will headline the New Crunchy City Music Fest at this year's Crunchyroll Expo event.

Burnout Syndromes performed the opening themes for three seasons of the Haikyu!! anime, the opening theme for Dr. Stone , and the ending theme for Gintama. .



The company also announced that the festival will host The Rising of The Shield Hero anime's animation producer Kōsuke Arai alongside the anime's theme song performers MADKID , composer Kevin Penkin , and music director Hiromitsu Iijima (or "Jima").



Crunchyroll Expo 2022 is scheduled to take place as a virtual and in-person hybrid event at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California from August 5-7, 2022. Customers who rolled over their tickets from Crunchyroll Expo 2020 can use their tickets this year's event.

Crunchyroll canceled its physical event last year in order to emphasize the health of attendees, staff, exhibitors, and guests. The Crunchyroll Expo 2021 convention was a free virtual event from August 5-7, 2021.

Crunchyroll also canceled the 2020 physical Crunchyroll Expo due COVID-19, and moved it to an online format in September 2020 with guest panels, interactive events, special announcements, and other content.

Source: Press release