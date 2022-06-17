GKIDS Acquires N. American Theatrical, Home Video Rights to Evangelion 3.0+1.01 Film

Film screens in N. America in late 2022

GKIDS announced on Friday that it has acquired the North American theatrical, home video, and electronic sell-through rights to the Evangelion : 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) film. The company will screen the film in theaters in late 2022, then release it on home video at a later date.

The film opened in Japan in March 2021, and ranked #1 in its opening weekend. The film surpassed 10 billion yen (about US$74 million) in the Japanese box office. The film's new Evangelion : 3.0+1.01 version began playing in June 2021 for the film's "last run." The new version contains "minor revisions" to some animation sequences, but does not change the film's story.

The film debuted on the Amazon Prime Video service worldwide in August 2021. The film is available in Japanese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Peninsular Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Korean, and English audio, as well as with subtitles in 28 languages.

Amazon Prime Video is also streaming the Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone , Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance , and Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo films in over 240 countries and territories, including Japan. These versions are the adjusted versions of the films after their original theatrical release. Funimation has released these new versions on home video with its own unique dubs

Shout! Factory and GKIDS launched the Collector's Edition of the Neon Genesis Evangelion television anime and the films Evangelion : Death (True)2 and The End of Evangelion in December 2021 and the Standard Edition Blu-ray Disc set in November 2021. The company began selling digital downloads for the series and films in November 2021.

