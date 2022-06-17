Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 3 Anime's Promo Video, Visual Reveal Final Hour-Long Episode

The staff for Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai -Ultra Romantic- , the third season of the Kaguya-sama: Love is War television anime, uneveiled a new promotional video and key visual, which reveal that the season's final episode on June 24 will be an hour-long episode.

The visual's tagline reads, "Goodbye love comedy."

The series will get a special "Kaguya Day" project after the final episode broadcast, and it will run for 24 hours. The project will involve looking back at the series with the cast and staff.

The anime's third season debuted on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV on April 9. The anime is also airing on MBS , RKB, and TeNY. The series is streaming on Abema. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub .

Aniplex of America hosted the U.S. premiere advanced screening on April 2 at the Aratani Theater in Los Angeles and at Japan Society in New York.

The new season features a returning cast and staff.

Masayuki Suzuki returned to perform the opening theme song "GIRI GIRI" with Suu . Airi Suzuki returned to perform the ending theme song "Heart wa Oteage" (My Heart Does Not Know What to Do).

The previous two anime based on Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga premiered in January 2019 and April 2021. Aniplex of America streamed the first series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in February 2021. Funimation streamed the second anime as it aired in Japan, and also dubbed both seasons of the anime.

Source: Comic Natalie