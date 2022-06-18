×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 6-12

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles for Switch debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: June 6-12

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles Aniplex June 9 90,885 90,885
2 NSw Mario Strikers: Battle League Nintendo June 9 32,173 32,173
3 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 26,476 474,257
4 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 11,345 760,922
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,320 4,673,934
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 7,325 2,670,490
7 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 6,759 3,175,829
8 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4 5,080 107,121
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,953 4,900,826
10 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022 Konami April 21 4,073 187,302
11 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,605 978,713
12 NSw Monster Hunter Rise Best Price CAPCOM December 16, 2021 3,313 67,172
13 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 3,245 2,555,493
14 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,145 7,265,074
15 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 2,992 2,039,964
16 NSw Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Kimi to Sugoshita Itsutsu no Omoide~ MAGES June 2 2,874 24,314
17 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 2,785 2,259,185
18 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 2,426 4,089,164
19 NSw KLAP!! for Nintendo Switch Idea Factory June 9 2,284 2,284
20 PS4 The Quarry 2K June 10 2,203 2,203

Source: Famitsu

