Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 6-12
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles for Switch debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles
|Aniplex
|June 9
|90,885
|90,885
|2
|NSw
|Mario Strikers: Battle League
|Nintendo
|June 9
|32,173
|32,173
|3
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|26,476
|474,257
|4
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|11,345
|760,922
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,320
|4,673,934
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|7,325
|2,670,490
|7
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|6,759
|3,175,829
|8
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4
|5,080
|107,121
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,953
|4,900,826
|10
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2022
|Konami
|April 21
|4,073
|187,302
|11
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,605
|978,713
|12
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise Best Price
|CAPCOM
|December 16, 2021
|3,313
|67,172
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|3,245
|2,555,493
|14
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,145
|7,265,074
|15
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|2,992
|2,039,964
|16
|NSw
|Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Kimi to Sugoshita Itsutsu no Omoide~
|MAGES
|June 2
|2,874
|24,314
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|2,785
|2,259,185
|18
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|2,426
|4,089,164
|19
|NSw
|KLAP!! for Nintendo Switch
|Idea Factory
|June 9
|2,284
|2,284
|20
|PS4
|The Quarry
|2K
|June 10
|2,203
|2,203
Source: Famitsu