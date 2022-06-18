Takahiro's Hinowa ga CRUSH! Manga Listed as Ending in 8th Volume

More familiar than fresh, Grant tries out this anime entry in the "a curse is really a boon" trope to see if there's anything redeeming about it. ― You've already seen this show. You know every story beat, trope, and twist that The Strongest Sage with the Weakest Crest has to offer – whether you've watched it or not. It's been done, you've seen it done, and it was better that other time. See, The Str...