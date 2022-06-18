Tokyo Revengers Anime's 'Christmas Showdown' Arc Premieres Next January

Promotional video, 1st key visual posted

The staff for the anime of Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers franchise debuted a new promotional video and the first key visual for the anime's "Seiya Kessen" ("Christmas Showdown") arc on Sunday. The video announces that the arc will premiere in January 2023.





Television channels in Japan will rerun the "Battle of 8/3" and "Bloody Halloween" arcs starting in July. The anime is replacing Tatsuhisa Suzuki as the voice of Ken "Doraken/Draken" Ryūgūji.

The first anime premiered on April 10, and it aired for 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired and is also streaming an English dub .

Koichi Hatsumi ( Berserk: The Golden Age Arc I - The Egg of the King , Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , Deadman Wonderland , Gangsta.) directed the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Yasuyuki Muto (Basilisk, Deadman Wonderland , Sengoku Basara - Samurai Kings ) was in charge of the series scripts. Kenichi Ohnuki ( Golden Kamuy , Gundam Build Fighters ) and Keiko Ōta ( Ace Attorney , Hyakko ) designed the characters. Satoki Iida directed the sound, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Children of the Whales , Dr. Stone , Jujutsu Kaisen ) composed the music.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

Seven Seas Entertainment will publish the manga in print in 2-in-1 omnibus paperback editions starting in May 2022.

Wakui launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and it is ongoing.

Warner Bros. Japan produced a live-action film of the manga, which opened on July 9.

Source: Comic Natalie