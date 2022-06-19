Anime Expo Hosts Child of Kamiari Month Anime Staff as Guests of Honor

The staff of Anime Expo announced on Wednesday that the Child of Kamiari Month anime film project's director Toshinari Shinohe and producer Uko Oshia will attend this year's event as guests of honor. Shinohe and Oshia will make their appearance on July 1 at 12:00 p.m. PDT.

The Child of Kamiari Month film opened in Japan on October 8. The Anime Expo Lite event screened a first look at the film in July last year. Netflix began streaming the film on February 8.



The staff of the event also announced that the event will host a screening of the director's cut of the Ultraman anime featuring directors Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , Napping Princess ) and Shinji Aramaki ( Appleseed , Harlock: Space Pirate , Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars ).



The event will host the premiere of Made in Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ōgonkyō ( Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun ), the second television anime season based on Akihito Tsukushi 's Made in Abyss manga.

The anime will premiere on July 6, and will air on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS11 , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , TV Aichi , and Saga TV .



The event will host the theme song premiere for Mob Psycho 100 III , the third season of the television anime of ONE 's Mob Psycho 100 manga.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide excluding Asia in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub as it airs in Japan, beginning in October.



Lastly, Anime Expo will also host A Whisker Away director Tomotaka Shibayama as a guest of honor. Shibayama will attend the " STUDIO COLORIDO : Live Drawing & Q&A" panel on July 1.

Anime Expo will return as an in-person convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 1-4, 2022.

Sources: Email correspondence, Anime Expo