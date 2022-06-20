Dropkick on My Devil! X Anime's Video Previews Opening Song

The official YouTube channel for the Dropkick on My Devil! television anime began streaming a new promotional video for Dropkick on My Devil! X , the third season of the anime, on Saturday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "Are Kore Drastic feat. Aina Suzuki " by halca .

The anime will premiere on the TV Tokyo channel on July 5, on Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting and BS NTV on July 6, on BS Fuji on July 7, on AT-X on July 8, and on TV Nagasaki on July 14.

Virtual YouTuber (VTuber) Asano Ruri won the final audition round to play the vampire princess Ecute in the new season. Rena Hasegawa will play Ecute's instructor Atre. Additionally, Vocaloid idol Hatsune Miku will appear in the anime.

A campaign backer pledged 1.1 million yen (about US$10,000) to coin the title of the new season, and explained the title expresses affection for the hope that "Yurine and Jashin-chan will continue to cross each other and fight forever."

The first anime season premiered in July 2018. The anime is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. Amazon Prime Video premiered the final bonus episode in October 2018. The second season, Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash , premiered in April 2020 with 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed all 11 episodes of the season.

Yukiwo launched the ongoing manga in Flex Comix's web magazine Comic Meteor in April 2012.