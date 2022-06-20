From the Red Fog Manga Ends on July 15

Manga launched in May 2020

This year's July issue of Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine revealed on Friday that Mosae Nohara 's From the Red Fog ( Akai Kiri no Naka kara ) manga will end on July 15.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

England at the end of the nineteenth century. A string of gruesome incidents all lead back to a single boy who was born into a world where chaos, order, wealth, and poverty are all deeply intertwined. Guided by a deep solitude, what fate awaits him in the end?

Nohara launched the manga in G Fantasy in May 2020. Square Enix published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on February 26.

