News
From the Red Fog Manga Ends on July 15

posted on by Alex Mateo
Manga launched in May 2020

This year's July issue of Square Enix's G Fantasy magazine revealed on Friday that Mosae Nohara's From the Red Fog (Akai Kiri no Naka kara) manga will end on July 15.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

England at the end of the nineteenth century. A string of gruesome incidents all lead back to a single boy who was born into a world where chaos, order, wealth, and poverty are all deeply intertwined. Guided by a deep solitude, what fate awaits him in the end?

Nohara launched the manga in G Fantasy in May 2020. Square Enix published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on February 26.

Source: G Fantasy July issue

