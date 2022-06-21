Interviews with Monster Girls Spinoff Manga Ends in 9th Volume

Occult-chan wa Katarenai launched in January 2019; centers on Yoko, Zashiko

The eighth volume of Kae Hashimoto and Hajime Honda's Occult-chan wa Katarenai (Can't Talk With Occult Girls) spinoff manga revealed on Monday that the manga will end in its ninth volume this fall.

The manga is a spinoff of Petosu 's Interviews with Monster Girls ( Demi-chan wa Kataritai ) manga. Kae Hashimoto is writing the manga's story, Hajime Honda is drawing the series, and Petosu is supervising. The series launched in January 2019 in Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd , and then moved to Monthly Young Magazine when Young Magazine the 3rd ceased publication in April 2021.

The spinoff manga centers on Tetsuo's niece Yoko and her live-in spirit Zashiko.

The main manga will end in its 11th volume, which will ship this fall. Kodansha Comics publishes the original manga in English and it describes the story:

Monsters of legend walk among us, going by the name “demi-humans.” Ever since he's discovered the “demis,” one young man has become obsessed with them. So when he gets a job as a teacher at a high school for demi-girls, it's a dream come true! But these demis, who include a rambunctious vampire, a bashful headless girl, and a succubus, have all the problems normal teenagers have, on top of their supernatural conditions. How to handle a classroom full of them?!

The ongoing manga launched in the debut issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine the 3rd in September 2014. The manga also moved to Monthly Young Magazine in April 2021. Both manga have a combined 2.70 million copies in circulation.

The manga inspired a television anime in 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

