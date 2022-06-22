Netflix Streams Uncle From Another World Anime on July 6, Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time Anime on July 29

will premiere onworldwide on same day as Japan

Netflix revealed on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the television anime of Hotondoshindeiru 's Uncle From Another World ( Isekai Ojisan ) manga on July 6, the same day that it premieres in Japan (not counting the preview screening). The service also revealed that it will stream the anime adaptation of Takahiro Arai 's Case Closed : Zero's Tea Time ( Detective Conan: Zero no Tea Time ) manga, a spinoff of Gosho Aoyama 's Detective Conan manga, outside of Japan on July 29.

The anime will debut on AT-X on July 6 at 10:00 p.m. JST. The first episode will get a preview screening on YouTube on June 25. Netflix will stream the series worldwide in July.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Seventeen years ago, Takafumi's uncle fell into a coma, but now he's back like a man risen from his grave. Soon, Takafumi discovers two bizarre things: His uncle treasures video games above all else, and, while comatose, he was actually transported to another world as some heroic guardian! Now, not only does Takafumi have to room with an uncle who is literally magical, he also has to catch the guy up on two decades of history—smartphones, high-speed internet, modern anime tropes…and the traumatic outcome of the '90s console war!

Shigeki Kawai is directing the anime at Atelier Pontdarc , and Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Full Dive , Saga of Tanya the Evil , Mieruko-chan ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Kazuhiro Ota ( Natsu no Arashi! , Negima! , Pani Poni Dash! ) is designing the characters.

The Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time anime premiered on Tokyo MX on April 5 and ended with its sixth episode on May 10. The series also aired on Yomiuri TV and BS Nippon Television . The anime also began streaming on Netflix in Japan on April 5.

Toru Furuya reprises his role as Rei Furuya (Tōru Amuro) from the main Detective Conan series.

Tomochi Kosaka ( ReLIFE , animator for Detective Conan ) directed the anime at TMS Entertainment . Yoshiko Nakamura ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) was in charge of series composition and screenplay. Kyōko Yoshimi ( Detective Conan television anime and movies) designed the characters. TOMISIRO ( Macross Delta ) composed the music at AUDIO PLANNING U . RAKURA performs the opening theme song "Shooting Star," and Rainy. performs the ending theme song "Find the truth."



Source: Email correspondence