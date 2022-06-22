One Piece Film Red's New Video Previews Big Mom Pirates' Character Designs

Film opens in Japan on August 6

The official YouTube channel for the upcoming One Piece Film Red anime film posted a new video on Thursday showing the film's character designs for the Big Mom Pirates.

The film will center on a new character named Uta (seen right), Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka will be the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado will be the character's singing voice. Ado will also perform the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis").

Ado will collaborate with other performers on the Uta Project. Music videos featuring different illustrators and songs by the collaborating performers will premiere on the following dates:

June 15 - "Shinjidai" by Ado

June 22 - "Watashi wa Saikyо̄" by Mrs. Green Apple

July 6 - "Gyakkо̄" by Vaundy

July 20 - "Utakata Lullaby" (teaser) by FAKE TYPE.

July 27 - "Sekai no Tsuzuki" (teaser) by Yūta Orisaka

August 3 - "Kaze no Yukue" (teaser) by Motohiro Hata

August 6 - "Utakata Lullaby" (full version) by FAKE TYPE.

August 10 - "Sekai no Tsuzuki" (full version) by Yūta Orisaka

August 17 - "Tot Musica" by Hiroyuki Sawano

August 24 - "Kaze no Yukue" (full version) by Motohiro Hata

There will also be short episodes linked to the songs.

Kenjiro Tsuda will voice the character Gordon in the film.

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! (special) is directing One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) is writing the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself is serving as executive producer.

Oda also designed the "battle wear" characters for the film, which have a theme of "rock x pirates" and feature leather and studs for a Middle Ages armor vibe.

One Piece Stampede , the 14th and most recent film in the franchise , opened in Japan in August 2019, and earned more than 10 billion yen (about US$93 million) at the box office worldwide. Funimation premiered the film in cinemas in the the United States and Canada in October 2019. The film celebrated the anime's 20th anniversary.

