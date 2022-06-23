Crunchyroll Screens One Piece Film Red in N. America, Australia, New Zealand This Fall

Film will also havepanel on July 2 revealing more details about film

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will theatrically screen the upcoming One Piece Film Red anime film in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand this fall. The screenings will be available in both Japanese audio with English subtitles, and an English dub .

Toei Animation will reveal more details about the film at a panel at Anime Expo on July 2. The panel will include One Piece anime producer Shinji Shimizu , English dub actors Brandon Potter (Shanks) and Ian Sinclair (Brook), and ADR Director Anthony Bowling .

Crunchyroll describes the film:

Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as “otherworldly.” Now, for the first time ever, Uta will herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter.

The film will open in Japan on August 6.

The film will center on a new character named Uta (seen below), Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka will be the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado will be the character's singing voice. Ado will also perform the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis").

Ado will collaborate with other performers on the Uta Project. Music videos featuring different illustrators and songs by the collaborating performers premiere on the following dates:

June 15 - "Shinjidai" by Ado

June 22 - "Watashi wa Saikyо̄" by Mrs. Green Apple

July 6 - "Gyakkо̄" by Vaundy

July 20 - "Utakata Lullaby" (teaser) by FAKE TYPE.

July 27 - "Sekai no Tsuzuki" (teaser) by Yūta Orisaka

August 3 - "Kaze no Yukue" (teaser) by Motohiro Hata

August 6 - "Utakata Lullaby" (full version) by FAKE TYPE.

August 10 - "Sekai no Tsuzuki" (full version) by Yūta Orisaka

August 17 - "Tot Musica" by Hiroyuki Sawano

August 24 - "Kaze no Yukue" (full version) by Motohiro Hata

There will also be short episodes linked to the songs.

Kenjiro Tsuda will voice the character Gordon in the film.

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! (special) is directing One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) is writing the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself is serving as executive producer.

Oda also designed the "battle wear" characters for the film, which have a theme of "rock x pirates" and feature leather and studs for a Middle Ages armor vibe.

One Piece Stampede , the 14th and most recent film in the franchise , opened in Japan in August 2019, and earned more than 10 billion yen (about US$93 million) at the box office worldwide. Funimation premiered the film in cinemas in the the United States and Canada in October 2019. The film celebrated the anime's 20th anniversary.



Source: Press release