Kounodori: Dr. Stork Manga's COVID-19 Arc Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga arc's compiled book volume ships on August 23

This year's 30th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that the ongoing COVID-19 arc of Yū Suzunoki 's Kounodori: Dr. Stork ( Kōnodori ) manga will end in three chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end on July 14.

In addition, Kodansha is listing the arc's one compiled book volume with a release date of August 23.

The manga returned for the new arc on April 28. The arc again centers on Sakura Kōnotori, and details the struggles of being an OB/GYN involved in childbirth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

Childbirth isn't an illness, so under normal circumstances, insurance won't cover it. Delivery staff doesn't cure disease or treat injuries, so there's no need for a doctor...unless, of course, circumstances aren't normal. This smash-hit drama gives a look into the lives of the men and women who work to welcome 1,000,000 new lives into the world each year in Japan.

The manga inspired a live-action television series in October 2015, and a sequel series premiered in October 2017.

Suzunoki also launched a new manga titled Ryōma ga Yuku based on Ryōtarō's historical novel starting in Bungeishunju 's Weekly Bunshun magazine on April 28. The manga tells a fictional story about the historical figure Sakamoto Ryōma.