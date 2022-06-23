News
Kounodori: Dr. Stork Manga's COVID-19 Arc Ends in 3 Chapters
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
This year's 30th issue of Kodansha's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that the ongoing COVID-19 arc of Yū Suzunoki's Kounodori: Dr. Stork (Kōnodori) manga will end in three chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end on July 14.
In addition, Kodansha is listing the arc's one compiled book volume with a release date of August 23.
The manga returned for the new arc on April 28. The arc again centers on Sakura Kōnotori, and details the struggles of being an OB/GYN involved in childbirth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:
Childbirth isn't an illness, so under normal circumstances, insurance won't cover it. Delivery staff doesn't cure disease or treat injuries, so there's no need for a doctor...unless, of course, circumstances aren't normal. This smash-hit drama gives a look into the lives of the men and women who work to welcome 1,000,000 new lives into the world each year in Japan.
The manga inspired a live-action television series in October 2015, and a sequel series premiered in October 2017.
Suzunoki also launched a new manga titled Ryōma ga Yuku based on Ryōtarō's historical novel starting in Bungeishunju's Weekly Bunshun magazine on April 28. The manga tells a fictional story about the historical figure Sakamoto Ryōma.
Sources: Morning issue 30, Kodansha