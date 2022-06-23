Uta no Prince-sama All-Star After Secret Game Launches on Switch in Japan on December 22

Broccoli announced on Thursday that the Switch version of its Uta no Prince Sama All-Star After Secret game will launch in Japan on December 22.

The Switch version of the earlier Uta no Prince Sama All-Star debuted in Japan in December 2021.

Broccoli released Uta no Prince Sama All-Star for the PlayStation Portable in 2013, followed by Uta no Prince Sama All-Star After Secret in 2015.

Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , the first anime season adapting Broccoli's dating simulation video game for female players, premiered in Japan in July 2011. In the first season of the slapstick romantic comedy, the female protagonist goes to a school for the performing arts with young men who are budding idols. The subsequent seasons followed seven of the young men after they form the idol group ST☆RISH. The 13-episode second season, Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 2000% , premiered in Japan in April 2013. The 13-episode third season, Utano☆Princesama Revolutions , premiered in April 2015. The 13-episode fourth season, Utano☆Princesama Legend Star , premiered in October 2016.

The Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom film then opened in Japan in June 2019.

Gekijō-ban Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours , a new film described as part of a "new theatrical film series," will open this year.