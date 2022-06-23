Yostar Pictures Animates Virtual YouTuber Unit ROF-MAO's Music Video

Video features song "Shitteiru Tegami"

Virtual YouTuber group NIJISANJI's unit ROF-MAO released a short animated music video for their song "Shitteiru Tegami" on their official YouTube channel on Thursday. Yostar Pictures ( Sorairo Utility ) animated the video.

The video is ROF-MAO's thanks to the fans for supporting their album "Crack Up!!!!," which features the song "Shitteiru Tegami." The video depicts the childhood of each ROF-MAO member: Hayato Kagami, Tо̄ya Kenmochi, Minato Fuwa, and Haru Kaida.

Yostar founded the Yostar Pictures animation studio in 2020. Yostar CEO Hengda Lee is representative director of Yostar Pictures . Arch, a Tokyo-based company that assisted with the production of the Promare anime film, took part in establishing the studio, and is managing the studio.