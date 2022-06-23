×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Yostar Pictures Animates Virtual YouTuber Unit ROF-MAO's Music Video

posted on by Alex Mateo
Video features song "Shitteiru Tegami"

Virtual YouTuber group NIJISANJI's unit ROF-MAO released a short animated music video for their song "Shitteiru Tegami" on their official YouTube channel on Thursday. Yostar Pictures (Sorairo Utility) animated the video.

The video is ROF-MAO's thanks to the fans for supporting their album "Crack Up!!!!," which features the song "Shitteiru Tegami." The video depicts the childhood of each ROF-MAO member: Hayato Kagami, Tо̄ya Kenmochi, Minato Fuwa, and Haru Kaida.

Yostar founded the Yostar Pictures animation studio in 2020. Yostar CEO Hengda Lee is representative director of Yostar Pictures. Arch, a Tokyo-based company that assisted with the production of the Promare anime film, took part in establishing the studio, and is managing the studio.

Sources: ROF-MAO's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives