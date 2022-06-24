Rock Bands One OK Rock, Scandal Hold Concert Tours in North America

Rock bands ONE OK ROCK and Scandal are going on tour in North America. Their concert schedules are as follows:

ONE OK ROCK

September 19 - Emo's - Austin, TX

September 20 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

September 21 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX

September 23 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL

September 24 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

September 25 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

September 27 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

September 28 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

September 30 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

October 01 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

October 02 - Club Soda - Montreal, QC

October 04 - Rebel - Toronto, ON

October 05 - Saint Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

October 07 - House of Blues - Cleveland. OH

October 08 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

October 09 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

October 11 - Ogden Theater - Denver, CO

October 12 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

October 14 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

October 15 - Harbor Event Center - Vancouver, BC

October 16 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

October 19 - Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

October 20 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

ONE OK ROCK 's tour will also feature bands With You Me At Six and Fame On Fire.

ONE OK ROCK performed the theme songs for the live-action Rurouni Kenshin film, and it also performed the theme song for the live-action Kingdom film.

Scandal

July 9 - Queen Elizabeth Hall - Toronto, ON

July 11 - Sony Hall - New York, NY

July 13 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA

July 15 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

July 16 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

July 18 - The Imperial - Vancouver, BC

July 20 - The Neptune - Seattle, WA

July 22 - House of Blues - Anaheim, CA

July 26 - Legacy Hall - Dallas, TX

Scandal's summer tour coincides with the band's 15th anniversary and their 10th album "MIRROR."

The girl band Scandal have performed theme songs for Bleach , Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Loups-Garous , Star Driver , GeGeGe no Kitarō , Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction , and XFLAG and Marza Animation Planet 's original anime short "XPICE."

Sources: Press release, Billboard Japan via Otakomu