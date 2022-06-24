RWBY: Ice Queendom Anime Streams 2nd Promo Video

Anime's 1st 3 episodes are streaming online

Emotion's YouTube channel began streaming the second promotional video and a commercial for RWBY: Ice Queendom ( RWBY: Hyōsetsu Teikoku ), the new television anime for Rooster Teeth 's RWBY franchise , on Friday. Both videos preview the opening theme song "Beyond Selves" by Void_Chords feat. L.

The anime's staff is streaming the show's first three episodes on YouTube from Friday at 8:00 p.m. JST (7:00 a.m. EDT) until June 26 at 11:59 p.m. (10:59 a.m. EDT). It streamed a concert and talk show livestream on YouTube preceding the Japanese stream of the first episode. The website had previously stated that the YouTube stream would be available in Japan only, but Crunchyroll and Aniplus are streaming the first three episodes outside of Japan.

The anime will premiere in Japan on July 3 on Tokyo MX and BS11 , and on July 5 on MBS . Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs in Japanese with English subtitles, and it will also stream an English dub .

Rooster Teeth describes the anime:

RWBY: Ice Queendom ' presents RWBY in beautiful 2D anime visuals. RWBY imagines a world filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction, and humanity's only hope is dependent upon powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses. Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long are four such Huntresses in training whose journeys will take them far past the grounds of their school, Beacon Academy. Though each may be powerful on their own, these four girls must overcome dark forces and work as a team if they truly hope to become the next generation of Remnant's protectors.

Toshimasa Suzuki ( Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne , The Price of Smiles ) is directing the anime at SHAFT . Kenjirō Okada ( March comes in like a lion ) is credited as chief director. Gen Urobuchi ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero novels, Psycho-Pass ) is credited for conceptualizing the anime, with Tow Ubukata ( Mardock Scramble , Psycho-Pass 2 , Ghost in the Shell Arise ) writing and supervising the scripts. huke ( Black Rock Shooter , Steins;Gate ) conceptualized the character designs for the anime, while Nobuhiro Sugiyama ( ef: a tale of memories , Arakawa Under the Bridge , March comes in like a lion ) is designing those characters for animation, while also serving as chief animation director alongside Yoshiaki Ito and Hiroki Yamamura . Nobuyuki Takeuchi ( Maria Holic , Bakemonogatari ) is credited for visual direction. Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi are composing the music.

Members of the original English cast and the Japanese dub are reprising the roles for the anime. Saori Hayami is performs the ending theme song "Awake."