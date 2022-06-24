Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Game's PS4 Version Launches on July 26 in N. America

Europe on July 29, Japan on July 28

XSEED Games announced on Friday that it will release the Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town ( Bokujō Monogatari Olive Town to Kibō no Daichi ) game for PlayStation 4 physically and digitally in the North America on July 26. Marvelous Europe will release the game in Europe on July 29. XSEED Games streamed a release date trailer:

The PS4 version will launch in Japan under the name Bokujō Monogatari Olive Town to Kibō no Daichi SPECIAL on July 28.

The game shipped for Nintendo Switch in Japan in February 2021 and in the West in March 2021. The game launched for PC via Steam in September 2021.

XSEED Games describes the game:

The latest entry in the long-running farming/life simulation franchise , originally known as Bokujo Monogatari in Japan, is a brand-new adventure that drops eager explorers in Olive Town, a charming seaside community on the edge of the untamed frontier, where they will work to breathe life back into their grandfather's dilapidated farm. Though it may at first appear to be a sleepy burg, Olive Town is home to dozens of unique characters to befriend when players are ready to take a break from building their dream farm.

Natsume published most of the previous games in the franchise under the umbrella title of Harvest Moon in North America. However, since XSEED Games — Marvelous AQL 's own subsidiary — published the Bokujō Monogatari: Tsunagaru Shin Tenchi game in North America in March 2015, it cannot use Natsume's Harvest Moon title.

Source: Press release