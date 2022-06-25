Inio Asano Launches New Manga This Winter

New series will be author's 1st since endingin February

This year's 14th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine revealed on Friday that Inio Asano will launch a new manga in the magazine this winter.

Asano launched the Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in April 2014, and ended the series on February 28. The manga's 12th and final compiled book volume shipped on March 30. The manga is inspiring an upcoming anime adaptation.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it released the manga's 10th volume in September 2021.

Viz Media published Asano's previous series Solanin , What a wonderful world! , and Goodnight Punpun . Fantagraphics Books published Asano's horror manga Nijigahara Holograph in 2014, and Vertical Comics published Asano's A Girl on the Shore manga in 2016. Both Solanin and A Girl on the Shore inspired live-action films.

