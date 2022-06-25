Mega Drive Mini 2 Console Reveals 11 More Games

Out Run, Starblade, After Burner II join lineup for console releasing on October 27

Sega revealed 11 more games on Friday that will be included in its new Mega Drive Mini 2 console that will release in Japan on October 27.

The new games include:

Out Run

After Burner II

Night Striker

The Ninja Warriors

Starblade

Splatterhouse Part 2 ( Splatterhouse 2 )

( ) Fushigi no Umi no Nadia (Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water)

(Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water) Megapanel

Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R

Columns III: Taiketsu! Columns World ( Columns III: Revenge of the Columns )

( ) Star Mobile (a bonus title that was never released for Mega Drive)

The console will include more than 50 games, including Mega-CD ( Sega CD) titles. Sega has not yet revealed if the console will release outside of Japan.

The previously announced games include:

Silpheed

Shining Force CD

Sonic the Hedgehog CD

Yumemi Yakata no Monogatari ( Mansion of Hidden Souls )

( ) Poppuru Mail ( Popful Mail: Magical Fantasy Adventure )

( ) Virtua Racing

Bonanza Bros

Shining & The Darkness ( Shining in the Darkness )

( ) Thunder Force IV ( Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar )

( ) Magical Taruruto-kun ( Magical Taruruto )

( ) Fantasy Zone (a bonus title that was never released for Mega Drive)

The console will retail in Japan for 10,978 yen (about US$84).

Sega will reveal more of the games in various follow-up announcements in mid-July, early August, and late August.

Sega released the Mega Drive Mini console in Japan in September 2019, and in the U.S. under the name Sega Genesis Mini on the same day. Both versions of the console featured 42 games, although the games each console included differed.

The Mega Drive was Sega 's third console, and Sega released the console in Japan in 1989. Sega released the console in the same year in North America under the name Sega Genesis. Sega withdrew from the games console market in 2001.