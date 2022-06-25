My Love Story!!'s Aruko Draws Full-Color Manga in September

The summer issue of Shueisha 's The Margaret magazine revealed on Thursday that manga creator Aruko is drawing a new full-color "illustrated story" manga that will appear in the magazine's next issue in September. The manga will feature on the magazine's front cover. The wording implies but does not concretely confirm that the manga is a one-shot.

Aruko and Wataru Hinekure launched the My Love Mix-Up! ( Kieta Hatsukoi ) manga in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine in June 2019, and ended it on June 13. Shueisha will release the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume on July 25. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English and it published the third volume on April 5.

The manga inspired a live-action series that premiered in Japan in October 2021. Viki streamed the series in English in December 2021.

Aruko and Kazune Kawahara first debuted the original 100-page version of the romantic comedy shōjo manga series My Love Story!! ( Ore Monogatari!! ) in an issue of Bessatsu Margaret Sister in October 2011, and the manga then returned in Bessatsu Margaret as a serialized work. The manga ended in July 2016. Viz Media published all 13 volumes of the manga in North America.

A television anime adaptation debuted in April 2015, and a live-action film adaptation opened in October 2015. Sentai Filmworks released the anime series on home video with an English dub.