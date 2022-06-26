Crunchyroll Adds Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ Anime

Crunchyroll began streaming the Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ anime as well as the Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack and Mobile Suit Gundam 00 the Movie: A Wakening of the Trailblazer films on Saturday.

Crunchyroll describes Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ :

Young Judau and the Double Zeta Gundam rise to oppose the Neo-Zeon, led by Haman Karn! A direct sequel in the Mobile Suit Gundam series which portrays the first Neo-Zeon War following the aftermath of the Gryps Conflict.

The anime premiered on 1986.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack debuted in Japan in 1988 as an adaptation of Yoshiyuki Tomino 's Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack - High Streamer novel. The film is set in the Universal Century timeline, and it was the first original feature-length theatrical release for the franchise . The anime was the franchise 's first to include a computer-generated animation sequence.

Tomino's Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack Beltorchika's Children novel, an alternate retelling of the story, debuted in February 1988 and inspired an anime film in March 1988. Uroaki Sabishi 's manga adaptation ran from 2014 to 2018.

Mobile Suit Gundam 00 the Movie: A Wakening of the Trailblazer is a sequel to the Mobile Suit Gundam 00 television anime, the first Gundam series to be produced and broadcast in high-definition format. The first season aired in 2007-2008 and had 25 episodes. The second season aired in 2008-2009 and also had 25 episodes.

In the television anime story's wartorn future, mankind has splintered into three major factions over energy resources. However, a group known as the Celestial Being aims to eradicate war with four giant robotic mecha known as Gundams and their Gundam Meister pilots.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)