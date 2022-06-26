Production I.G to Appoint George Wada as New President, CEO

Production I.G announced on Saturday that the studio plans to promote current executive vice-president George Wada (pictured at right) to president and CEO. Current president and CEO Mitsuhisa Ishikawa will become the studio's chairman of the board.

The change will take effect after the company's next shareholders meeting makes the change official on August 30.

Ishikawa first joined Tatsunoko Productions after college, and co-founded Production I.G (first as I.G Tatsunoko ) with Takayuki Goto in December 1987. The company was renamed to Production I.G in 1993. Ishikawa also serves as president and CEO of IG Port, the parent company of animation studios Production I.G , Wit Studio , Signal.MD , and publisher Mag Garden . Ishikawa will continue to serve in that role after the change.

Wada joined Production I.G in 2005, and was appointed president of Wit Studio in 2012. He was later appointed as executive vice-president of Production I.G in June 2020. Wada has continued to act in his position as president of Wit Studio alongside his position as Production I.G executive vice-president, and will continue to serve as president of Wit Studio after the new Production I.G role change in August.

