Burnout Syndromes Performs Opening Theme for Dr. Stone: Ryusui Anime Special

Special airs in Japan on July 10 after premiere at AX on July 3

The official website for the Dr. Stone anime franchise revealed on Sunday that Burnout Syndromes will return to the franchise to perform the opening theme song for the Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special. The band previously performed the first opening theme for the first television anime.

The one-hour special will air in Japan on July 10 at 7:00 p.m. Crunchyroll will first screen the special at Anime Expo on July 3. The special will be set after the anime's second season, and will center on Ryusui (voiced by Ryōta Suzuki ).

Shūhei Matsushita ( DEEMO Memorial Keys ) is replacing Shinya Iino to direct the special at returning studio TMS Entertainment . Yuichiro Kido is returning as well to write and oversee the series scripts, and Yuko Iwasa is returning as the character designer.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series on March 7. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

The manga's 26th and final volume will ship on July 4. A fanbook will then ship in Japan in August.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The anime debuted on Toonami in May 2021.

The anime will get a third season that will premiere in 2023.