Former Sega of America President Bernie Stolar Passes Away at 75

The Games Beat website reported on Saturday that according to friends, Bernie Stolar — the former president of Sega of America — has passed away. He was 75.

Before working for Sega , Stolar worked for Atari, leading the development of the Atari Lynx handheld console.

Stolar was then the first executive vice-president and a founding member of Sony Computer Entertainment America. He helped line up the slate of games that would launch for the original PlayStation console and signed on many game franchises that have continued to this day including Crash Bandicoot and Spyro .

In 1994, Stolar left Sony and became the president of Sega of America. He told Games Beat in an interview in 2015 that he immediately had the company stop work on the Sega Saturn console and start building new technology. He then helped lead the development and launch of the Sega Dreamcast console. While he was president of Sega of America the company acquired Visual Concepts and created 2K Sports.

In 1999, Stolar joined Mattel and helped Mattel sell Barbie-related video games. He later worked at Adscape Media and then at Google as the company's "Games Evangelist." Afterward he worked for several startups and served as the executive chairman of ZOOM Platform.



Source: Games Beat (Dean Takahashi) via Kotaku