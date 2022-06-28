Capcom Announces Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Switch, PS4, PC collection includes all main Mega Man Battle Network games

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase announced on Tuesday that CAPCOM will release Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection , a collection of the Mega Man Battle Network 1-6 Game Boy Advance games, for Nintendo Switch in 2023. CAPCOM will also release the game for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam . The collection will also be available digitally as two separate volumes. The first volume will include Mega Man Battle Network 1-3 , and the second volume will include 4-6. CAPCOM unveiled trailers:

Nintendo Direct Mini Trailer (starts at 7:03)

Full Trailer

The collection will feature 10 games (including alternate versions): Mega Man Battle Network, Mega Man Battle Network 2, Mega Man Battle Network 3: Blue/White, Mega Man Battle Network 4: Red Sun/Blue Moon, Mega Man Battle Network 5: Team Protoman/Team Colonel , and Mega Man Battle Network 6: Cybeast Gregar/Cybeast Falzar .

The collection will feature a high-resolution filter, art gallery, and music player.

The first Mega Man Battle Network game, an RPG spinoff of the Mega Man platformer games, launched for GBA in 2001. The second game launched in 2001 in Japan and in 2002 in the West. Starting with the third entry, the games had two versions each. Mega Man Battle Network 3 launched in 2002 in Japan and 2003 in the West, the fourth game debuted in 2003 in Japan and 2004 in the West, the fifth entry launched in 2004 in Japan and 2005 in the West, and the final game in the mainline series launched in 2005 in Japan and 2006 in the West.

The series inspired an anime titled MegaMan NT Warrior ( Rockman.EXE ) in 2002. The Kids WB block aired the series in the West in 2003.

Source: Nintendo Direct Mini